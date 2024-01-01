Memorial dos Povos Indígenas

Brasília

Opposite the Memorial JK, in a Niemeyer building inspired by the circular form of the indigenous Yanomani hut, is a small but colorful display of indigenous artifacts put together by anthropologists Darcy and Berta Ribeiro and Eduardo Galvão. It's complemented by temporary exhibitions on aspects of indigenous culture.

