Opposite the Memorial JK, in a Niemeyer building inspired by the circular form of the indigenous Yanomani hut, is a small but colorful display of indigenous artifacts put together by anthropologists Darcy and Berta Ribeiro and Eduardo Galvão. It's complemented by temporary exhibitions on aspects of indigenous culture.
Memorial dos Povos Indígenas
Brasília
