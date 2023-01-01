Numismatists will be interested in visiting this museum in the central bank HQ. A detailed history of Brazilian coins and banknotes – try keeping track of the cruzeiro-cruzado-cruzeiro shenanigans in the ’70s and ’80s – is complemented by foreign notes. In the gold section, an enormous 60kg nugget is striking, as are photos of the mining in the Serra de Pelada where it was found. You get a commemorative coin on entry, but you’ll need to show your passport to get in.