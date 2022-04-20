Flamengo & Around

To the north of Botafogo, residential neighborhoods include low-key Flamengo, leafy Laranjeiras and, further west, Cosme Velho, above which looms Cristo Redentor (Christ the Redeemer) atop Corcovado. Following the curve of the bay north is Parque do Flamengo, home to cycling trails, sports fields, and several monuments and museums. Inland from there, Catete and Glória hide history in their streets, including the former presidential home.

Explore Flamengo & Around

  • Cristo Redentor

    Standing atop Corcovado (which means ‘hunchback’), Cristo Redentor gazes out over Rio, a placid expression on his well-crafted face. The mountain rises…

  • Parque do Flamengo

    Officially called Parque Brigadeiro Eduardo Gomes, Parque do Flamengo was the result of a landfill project that leveled the São Antônio hill in 1965. It…

  • Centro Cultural Oi Futuro

    One of Rio's most visually exciting additions is this futuristic space on the edge of Flamengo. Within 2000 sq meters of exhibition area spread across six…

  • M

    Museu da República

    The Museu da República, located in the Palácio do Catete, has been wonderfully restored. Built between 1858 and 1866, and easily distinguished by the…

  • Parque Guinle

    This handsomely landscaped park is a pleasant escape from busy Rua das Laranjeiras outside its sphinx-guarded gates. It has a small wooded area and a tiny…

  • Museu de Folclore Edison Carneiro

    Created in 1968, this museum is an excellent introduction to Brazilian folk art, particularly that from the Northeast. Its permanent collection comprises…

  • L

    Largo do Boticário

    The brightly painted houses on this picturesque plaza date from the early 19th century. Largo do Boticário was named in honor of the Portuguese gentleman …

  • M

    Marina da Glória

    Rio's beautifully sited marina saw a makeover in preparation for the 2016 Olympics – where it served as the venue for sailing events. Half a dozen…

