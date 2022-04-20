To the north of Botafogo, residential neighborhoods include low-key Flamengo, leafy Laranjeiras and, further west, Cosme Velho, above which looms Cristo Redentor (Christ the Redeemer) atop Corcovado. Following the curve of the bay north is Parque do Flamengo, home to cycling trails, sports fields, and several monuments and museums. Inland from there, Catete and Glória hide history in their streets, including the former presidential home.