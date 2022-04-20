If you thought Rio was just a city, think again! Right next door, the equally enticing state of Rio de Janeiro is home to some of Brazil’s greatest treasures, all within an easy one- to four-hour journey from the Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City).

East along the coast are the dunes, lagoons, white sands and limpid blue-green waters of the Costa do Sol, an ever-popular playground for surfers, divers and suntan-seeking urban escapees.

Inland you'll find Itatiaia, Brazil's oldest national park, and the spectacular Serra dos Órgãos, whose whimsically shaped peaks test the mettle of international climbers and form the backdrop for the former imperial city of Petrópolis.

West lies the Costa Verde, a gorgeous patchwork of bays, islands, waterfalls and forest-draped mountains. Highlights here include the 18th-century architecture of colonial Paraty and the vast island paradise of Ilha Grande, where dozens of hiking trails lead to more than 100 of Brazil’s most secluded beaches.