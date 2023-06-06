Búzios

Small peaceful beautiful beach Ferradurinha with blue sea in Buzios near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Beautiful Búzios sits on a jutting peninsula scalloped by 17 beaches. A simple fishing village until the early ’60s, when it was ‘discovered’ by Brigitte Bardot and her Brazilian boyfriend, it’s now one of Brazil’s most upscale and animated seaside resorts, littered with boutiques, fine restaurants, villas, bars and posh pousadas. The Mediterranean touch introduced by the Portuguese has not been lost – indeed, the narrow cobblestone streets and picturesque waterfront contribute to Búzios’ image as Brazil’s St Tropez.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Orla Bardot

    Orla Bardot

    Búzios

    Orla Bardot, the eastward continuation of Rua das Pedras, is a delightful winding oceanfront promenade linking the two oldest and most picturesque…

  • Rua das Pedras

    Rua das Pedras

    Búzios

    The biggest draws in Búzios are the natural setting plus the intoxicating mixture of opportunities for relaxation, nightlife, shopping and ocean sports…

  • Fishermen Statues

    Fishermen Statues

    Búzios

    Remarkably realistic-looking fishermen hauling in their nets by sculptor Christina Motta.

