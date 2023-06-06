Shop
Beautiful Búzios sits on a jutting peninsula scalloped by 17 beaches. A simple fishing village until the early ’60s, when it was ‘discovered’ by Brigitte Bardot and her Brazilian boyfriend, it’s now one of Brazil’s most upscale and animated seaside resorts, littered with boutiques, fine restaurants, villas, bars and posh pousadas. The Mediterranean touch introduced by the Portuguese has not been lost – indeed, the narrow cobblestone streets and picturesque waterfront contribute to Búzios’ image as Brazil’s St Tropez.
Búzios
Orla Bardot, the eastward continuation of Rua das Pedras, is a delightful winding oceanfront promenade linking the two oldest and most picturesque…
Búzios
The biggest draws in Búzios are the natural setting plus the intoxicating mixture of opportunities for relaxation, nightlife, shopping and ocean sports…
Búzios
Remarkably realistic-looking fishermen hauling in their nets by sculptor Christina Motta.
President Juscelino Kubitschek Statue
Búzios
Statue of the former Brazilian president by sculptor Christina Motta.
Búzios
Statue of the famous French actress by sculptor Christina Motta.
