Orla Bardot, the eastward continuation of Rua das Pedras, is a delightful winding oceanfront promenade linking the two oldest and most picturesque sections of town (Armação and Ossos). As you walk along the beachfront, you'll notice several wonderful statues by sculptor Christina Motta, including representations of Brigitte Bardot and former Brazilian president Juscelino Kubitschek, plus some remarkably realistic-looking fishermen hauling in their nets.