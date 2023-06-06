Ilha Grande & Vila do Abraão

Coastal rainforest of Brazil's Costa Verde with Mt Pico do Papagaio, Ilha Grande, State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Overview

The fabulous island retreat of Ilha Grande owes its pristine condition to its unusual history. For centuries, the island’s unsavory reputation – first as a pirate's lair, then as a leper colony and penitentiary – kept developers at bay. Consequently, beautiful tropical beaches and virgin Atlantic rainforest (now protected as state parkland) abound, and the island still has only a handful of settlements.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Praia Lopes Mendes

    Praia Lopes Mendes

    Facing the Atlantic, this seemingly endless beach with good surfing waves (shortboard/longboard rentals available on-site) is considered by some the most…

  • Dois Rios

    Dois Rios

    From Abraão, a signposted 6km dirt road leads to this picturesque beach where two separate rivers flow into the open Atlantic. Dois Rios served as the…

  • Museu do Cárcere

    Museu do Cárcere

    Dois Rios served as the site of the Colônia Penal Cândido Mendes, Ilha Grande’s last functioning prison, which held political prisoners during the…

  • Igreja de São Sebastião

    Igreja de São Sebastião

    Just in from the boat docks and picturesquely framed by the parrot-shaped form of Pico do Papagaio, Abraão's village church is an Ilha Grande icon, right…

  • Assembléia de Deus

    Assembléia de Deus

    This church makes a convenient landmark when navigating Abraão's backstreets.

