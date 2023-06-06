Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Imagebroker RF
The fabulous island retreat of Ilha Grande owes its pristine condition to its unusual history. For centuries, the island’s unsavory reputation – first as a pirate's lair, then as a leper colony and penitentiary – kept developers at bay. Consequently, beautiful tropical beaches and virgin Atlantic rainforest (now protected as state parkland) abound, and the island still has only a handful of settlements.
Ilha Grande & Vila do Abraão
Facing the Atlantic, this seemingly endless beach with good surfing waves (shortboard/longboard rentals available on-site) is considered by some the most…
Ilha Grande & Vila do Abraão
From Abraão, a signposted 6km dirt road leads to this picturesque beach where two separate rivers flow into the open Atlantic. Dois Rios served as the…
Ilha Grande & Vila do Abraão
Dois Rios served as the site of the Colônia Penal Cândido Mendes, Ilha Grande’s last functioning prison, which held political prisoners during the…
Ilha Grande & Vila do Abraão
Just in from the boat docks and picturesquely framed by the parrot-shaped form of Pico do Papagaio, Abraão's village church is an Ilha Grande icon, right…
Ilha Grande & Vila do Abraão
This church makes a convenient landmark when navigating Abraão's backstreets.
Get to the heart of Ilha Grande & Vila do Abraão with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
Brazil $28.99
Rio de Janeiro $21.99