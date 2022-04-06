Brazil's second-oldest national park, created in 1939, protects one of South America's most magical and majestic sights, Iguaçu Falls, part of the largest…
Paraná
Since its 1853 secession from São Paulo state, Paraná has been endlessly compared with its larger neighbor to the north. Indeed, the two share a slew of superlatives, rating among Brazil’s highest standards of living and best-educated populations.
With its efficient public transportation, innovative architecture and outstanding urban parks, the capital, Curitiba, exemplifies the state’s successes. Sunbathers and surfers sigh for Ilha do Mel and Parque Nacional do Superagüi, where large swaths of unspoiled rainforest and pristine coastline make for some of the least developed and most idyllic beaches in southern Brazil.
But it's Iguaçu Falls that has always earned the wonder and admiration of travelers, from indigenous tribes to Jesuit missionaries to modern-day tourists. The awe it inspires cannot be overstated.
Explore Paraná
- Parque Nacional do Iguaçu
- CCataratas do Iguaçu
Once you're in the park and ready to visit the falls, take the Parque Nacional do Iguaçu bus to the third stop at Belmond Hotel das Cataratas. Here you…
- IItaipu Binacional
With a capacity of 14 million kilowatts, this binational dam is the world's second-largest hydroelectric power station, and the one that produces the most…
- MMuseu Oscar Niemeyer
Designed by and named for the architect responsible for much of Brasília, this striking museum features an iconic eye-shaped tower painted with whimsical…
- PParque das Aves
This 5-hectare bird park, located 300m from the entrance to Parque Nacional do Iguaçu, is home to 800-plus species of birds, including red ibis, bare…
- FFeira do Largo
On Sundays, Largo do Ordem and Praça Garibaldi host a lively art and artisan market with more than 1000 stalls.
- PParque Estadual de Vila Velha
Located in Campos Gerais, 93km west of Curitiba, Parque Estadual de Vila Velha is known as the ‘stone city.' The park’s centerpieces are the 23 aretinhas …
- LLargo da Ordem
Curitiba's colonial heart. Here, the pedestrian-only cobblestone streets are lined with beautifully restored buildings, many of which now house trendy art…
- FFarol das Conchas
Built in 1872 on orders from Dom Pedro II, this lighthouse stands picturesquely atop a hill at the island’s most easterly point. From here you have…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Paraná.
