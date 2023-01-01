A short walk north of Plaza Libertad, the elongated Parque Bolívar is sandwiched between two avenues flanked with trees and overlooked by the imposing Supreme Court building. It’s a pleasant place for a stroll and its European style is highlighted by the presence of a miniature replica of the Eiffel Tower; remarkably, it was built by the same hand as the original in 1906. Kids will like the large playground, and there's a tennis club and small outdoor food court.

The French influence is further seen in an archway that looks suspiciously like the Arc de Triomphe.