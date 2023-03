Sucre’s immaculately maintained cemetery is evidence that inequality doesn't die when we do. Mausoleums of wealthy colonial families and their descendants, interspersed with arches carved from poplar trees, as well as picturesque palms, are larger and certainly more elaborate than most living residents' homes. At weekends it’s jam-packed with families. You can walk the eight blocks from Plaza 25 de Mayo south along Junín, or take a taxi or micro A.