The first question to ask is ‘Which Revolution?’ (Bolivia has had more than 100 of them). The answer is that of April 1952, the popular revolt of armed miners that resulted in the nationalization of Bolivian mining interests. It displays photos and paintings from the era. Located at the end of Av Busch.
Museo de la Revolución Nacional
La Paz
