Templete Semisubterráneo & Museo al Aire Libre

La Paz

The open-pit museum opposite the stadium contains replicas of statues from Tiwanaku’s Templete Semisubterráneo. Only worth seeing if you can't visit Tiwanaku itself. If you have some time while you're here, hoof your way up to the Killi Killi lookout for breathtaking views.

  • Mercado de las Brujas

    Mercado de las Brujas

    0.97 MILES

    The city’s most unusual market lies along Calles Jiménez and Linares between Sagárnaga and Av Mariscal Santa Cruz, amid lively tourist artesanías (stores…

  • La Paz, La Paz, Bolivia, South America

    Museo Nacional del Arte

    0.72 MILES

    This colonial building was constructed in 1775 of pink sandstone and has been restored to its original grandeur, in mestizo (mixed) baroque and Andino…

  • An Aguayo is a rectangular piece of cloth used in traditional communities in the Andes of Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. The aguayo is most associated with Quechua and Aymara culture but is not exclusive to them. Aguayos typically features colorful stripes intercalated with rhombuses and other figures with symbolic values.

    Museo de Textiles Andinos Bolivianos

    0.5 MILES

    Fans of Bolivia’s lovely traditional weaving consider this small textile museum a must-see. Examples of the country’s finest traditional textiles …

  • La Paz, La Paz, Bolivia, South America

    Museo de Etnografía y Folklore

    0.81 MILES

    Anthropology buffs should check out this museum, one of the city's best. The building, itself a real treasure, was constructed in 1720 and was once the…

  • View on colonial buildings by jaen street in La Paz- Bolivia

    Calle Jaén Museums

    0.91 MILES

    La Paz’s best-preserved colonial street is home to four small museums. They are all clustered together and can generally be bundled into one visit. Buy…

  • Muela del Diablo

    Muela del Diablo

    6.21 MILES

    The prominent rock outcrop known as the Devil’s Molar (3825m) is actually an extinct volcanic plug that rises between the Río Choqueyapu and the suburban…

  • La Paz, Bolivia - October 23, 2015: San Francisco Church in the historic city centre.; Shutterstock ID 1650888649; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: poi 1650888649

    Iglesia de San Francisco

    0.89 MILES

    The hewed stone basilica of San Francisco was founded in 1548 by Fray Francisco de los Ángeles. The original structure collapsed under heavy snowfall…

  • Cerro Chacaltaya

    Cerro Chacaltaya

    10.05 MILES

    The 5395m-high Cerro Chacaltaya peak atop a former glacier is a popular day trip. The glacier diminished over several decades and, tragically, had melted…

1. Pipiripi

0.15 MILES

La Paz’s children’s museum has interactive exhibits and plenty of stickiness and stinky-sock smells over four rambling levels. The views are awesome, and…

2. Mirador Laikakota

0.2 MILES

The Mirador Laikakota – part of the children's museum – is in a tranquil park setting and is perfect for kids.

3. Parque Urbano Central

0.36 MILES

La Paz’s city park has interesting skyways and the Mirador Laikakota. Traveling circuses will often set up here, too.

4. Museo Nacional de Arqueología Tiwanaku

0.47 MILES

Two blocks east of El Prado, this small but well-sorted collection of artifacts illustrates the most interesting aspects of Tiwanaku culture – those that…

5. Museo de Textiles Andinos Bolivianos

0.5 MILES

Fans of Bolivia’s lovely traditional weaving consider this small textile museum a must-see. Examples of the country’s finest traditional textiles …

6. Jardín Botánico

0.54 MILES

An oasis in the urban jungle, the time you spend here will be the most tranquil during your visit to La Paz. Swan along the palm-shaded pathways which…

7. Presidential Palace

0.64 MILES

Beside the Catedral Metropolitana is the Presidential Palace, a mustard-yellow building that is the official residence of the President of Bolivia. It…

8. Catedral Metropolitana

0.69 MILES

Although it’s a relatively recent addition to La Paz’s religious structures, the 1835 cathedral is impressive – mostly because it is built on a steep…