The open-pit museum opposite the stadium contains replicas of statues from Tiwanaku’s Templete Semisubterráneo. Only worth seeing if you can't visit Tiwanaku itself. If you have some time while you're here, hoof your way up to the Killi Killi lookout for breathtaking views.
Templete Semisubterráneo & Museo al Aire Libre
La Paz
