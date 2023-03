Close to the Weekend Market, this modern chapel was built in the 1990s as a representation of Guru Rinpoche's celestial abode by Dasho Aku Tongmi, the musician who composed Bhutan's national anthem. The older Mani Dungkhar Lhakhang beside it contains some enormous prayer wheels, and between the two is an elephant skull in a box – reputedly unearthed while digging the foundations.