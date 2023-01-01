Changlimithang Archery Ground

Most days of the week you'll find arrows flying at the city's most important archery ground, just down from Changlimithang Stadium. Teams compete to hit targets over a distance of 145m, while their competitors pass comment on misses, and sing and dance to celebrate shots on target. Traditional bamboo or high-tech carbon-fibre compound bows are used, and a tournament is quite a spectacle, with lots of good-natured ribbing and camaraderie.

It's a miracle that more archers don't get injured considering how close they stand to the targets. An on-site shop sells traditional bamboo bows.