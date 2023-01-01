Changlimithang Archery Ground

Thimphu

Most days of the week you'll find arrows flying at the city's most important archery ground, just down from Changlimithang Stadium. Teams compete to hit targets over a distance of 145m, while their competitors pass comment on misses, and sing and dance to celebrate shots on target. Traditional bamboo or high-tech carbon-fibre compound bows are used, and a tournament is quite a spectacle, with lots of good-natured ribbing and camaraderie.

It's a miracle that more archers don't get injured considering how close they stand to the targets. An on-site shop sells traditional bamboo bows.

Suggest an Edit