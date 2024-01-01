Bhutan Postal Museum

Below the post office, this small museum is dedicated to the history of the Bhutan postal service, from its earliest days (when messages were delivered from dzong to dzong by the king's bodyguards) to the arrival of modern postage stamps and delivery methods. There are also displays of coins and religious artefacts.
