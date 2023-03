The views are spectacular on the approach to this peaceful monastery (3010m), reached via a prayer-flag-choked trail climbing above the BBS Tower. The path cuts straight up the ridge to reach a tidy new chapel, and further up the slope to the time-scarred original monastery, which dates from the 14th century and enshrines an impressive collection of ancient statues. The trail continues uphill for four more hours to reach Phajoding Goemba.