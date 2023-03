There's a wonderful view of Thimphu valley from the hillside below the Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS) tower (2685m). The access road to Sangaygang attracts fitness fanatics after work and becomes a lover's lane after dark. Don't photograph the telecommunications installation, but the valley views are definitely worth a few snaps. Walking and mountain-biking trails run from here to Wangditse Goemba, Chhokhortse Goemba and the Buddha Dordenma.