Set in a small orchard, this restored rammed-earth and timber building is furnished as it would have been about a century ago, providing a glimpse into rural Bhutanese life. Details that jump out include the antique noodle press, leopardskin bags and Brokpa yak-hair 'spider' hats (available for sale for Nu 1200). There's a short-range archery ground for visitors and the restaurant here serves good Bhutanese meals.