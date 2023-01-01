Wangditse Goemba

Perched high above Trashi Chho Dzong, this hillside goemba was founded in 1750 and is being painstakingly reconstructed by a team of traditional craftspeople and graduates from the National Institute for Zorig Chusum. It's a fine showcase for Bhutan's living arts and the interior, with a fine two-storey statue of Sakyamuni Buddha, was salvaged from the original monastery. Come here on foot via the peaceful footpath from the BBS Tower, and continue downhill to Zilukha Nunnery or Dechen Phodrang.

Nearby is a popular khuru (darts) ground.