Sisichhum Heritage Home

Western Bhutan

This charming centuries-old farmhouse is worth a quick stop. The 19th Druk Desi was born here in 1788, one of three to be born into the family, who have lived here for 11 generations. A traditional manor house experience, here you can see wooden grain storage bins, old leather bags and a fine altar room, or ask your guide to book a lunch here.

