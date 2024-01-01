This charming centuries-old farmhouse is worth a quick stop. The 19th Druk Desi was born here in 1788, one of three to be born into the family, who have lived here for 11 generations. A traditional manor house experience, here you can see wooden grain storage bins, old leather bags and a fine altar room, or ask your guide to book a lunch here.
Sisichhum Heritage Home
Western Bhutan
About 5km south of Thimphu on the old road to Paro and Phuentsholing, the handsomely proportioned Simtokha Dzong was built in 1629 by Zhabdrung Ngawang…
