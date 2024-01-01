Above the Thimphu–Paro road at Serbithang, the Royal Botanical Garden is a little untidy but there are rock sculptures, water features, ornamental beds, greenhouses of tropical plants from southern Bhutan and good views across the valley and north to the Buddha Dordenma. It's a favourite weekend picnic spot for Thimphu residents.
