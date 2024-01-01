Royal Botanical Garden

Thimphu

LoginSave

Above the Thimphu–Paro road at Serbithang, the Royal Botanical Garden is a little untidy but there are rock sculptures, water features, ornamental beds, greenhouses of tropical plants from southern Bhutan and good views across the valley and north to the Buddha Dordenma. It's a favourite weekend picnic spot for Thimphu residents.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Punakha Dzong located at the junction of the Mo Chhu (Mother River) and Pho Chhu (Father River) in the Punakha Valley, Bhutan, Asia

    Punakha Dzong

    16.86 MILES

    Punakha Dzong is arguably the most beautiful dzong in the country, especially in spring when the lilac-coloured jacaranda trees bring a lush sensuality to…

  • Trashi Chho Dzong

    Trashi Chho Dzong

    4.53 MILES

    This splendid dzong, north of the city on the west bank of the Wang Chhu, dominates the valley, looking out over a cascade of terraced fields. It's…

  • Taktshang Goemba(Tigers Nest Monastery), Bhutan, in a mountain cliff

    Taktshang Goemba

    18.3 MILES

    The 'Tiger's Nest Monastery' is one of the Himalaya's most incredible sights, miraculously perched on the side of a sheer cliff 900m above the floor of…

  • Kyichu Lhakhang

    Kyichu Lhakhang

    17.01 MILES

    Kyichu Lhakhang is one of Bhutan's oldest and most beautiful temples. The main chapel has roots as far back as the 7th century, with additional buildings…

  • Changangkha Lhakhang, Thimphu, Bhutan, Asia.

    Changangkha Lhakhang

    3.58 MILES

    This traditional Bhutanese temple perched like a fortress on a ridge above central Thimphu hums with pilgrim activity. It was established in the 12th…

  • Thimphu, Bhutan - AUGUST 13, 2014: The National Textile Museum of Bhutan; Shutterstock ID 610666673; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 610666673

    National Textile Museum

    3.78 MILES

    Thimphu's best museum is part of the Royal Textile Academy. It features a stunning display of ancient and modern textiles, and explores the rich…

  • A local guide standing still while wearing a traditional clothing for men called Gho a knee length and kimono-like cloth held in place by a belt called Kera. Rinpung Dzong is an architectural feat housing a network of courtyards, temples and offices. Its full name is Rinche Pung Dzong which literally means Fortress on a Heap of Jewels.

    Paro Dzong

    14.04 MILES

    Paro Dzong ranks as a high point of Bhutanese architecture. The massive buttressed walls that tower over the town are visible throughout the valley,…

  • Simtokha Dzong

    Simtokha Dzong

    1.39 MILES

    About 5km south of Thimphu on the old road to Paro and Phuentsholing, the handsomely proportioned Simtokha Dzong was built in 1629 by Zhabdrung Ngawang…

View more attractions

Nearby Thimphu attractions

1. Buddha Dordenma

1.3 MILES

The huge 51m-tall steel statue of Buddha Dordenma commands the entry to the Thimphu valley. The massive three-storey base houses a large chapel full of…

2. Simtokha Dzong

1.39 MILES

About 5km south of Thimphu on the old road to Paro and Phuentsholing, the handsomely proportioned Simtokha Dzong was built in 1629 by Zhabdrung Ngawang…

3. Talakha Goemba

1.71 MILES

Poised high above Simtokha Dzong at 3080m, this 15th-century goemba offers spectacular views over the peaks to the north and south of the capital and…

4. National Memorial Chorten

2.94 MILES

This large chorten is one of the most visible landmarks in Thimphu, and for many Bhutanese it is the focus of daily worship. The Tibetan-style stupa was…

5. Goldsmiths Workshop

2.97 MILES

This government workshop, behind Thimphu's long-distance bus station, is a good place to see metalworkers producing repoussé work (with designs hammered…

6. Changlimithang Archery Ground

3.05 MILES

Most days of the week you'll find arrows flying at the city's most important archery ground, just down from Changlimithang Stadium. Teams compete to hit…

7. Coronation Park

3.15 MILES

This riverside park is a popular hang-out for local youths, with a large golden Standing Buddha statue, and views up and down the Wang Chhu.

8. Changlimithang Stadium

3.18 MILES

The national stadium occupies the site of the 1885 battle that helped establish the political supremacy of Ugyen Wangchuck, Bhutan's first king. There are…