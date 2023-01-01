This museum of archaeology and local history occupies a site that in AD 925 was one of three main defences along the border between pre-medieval France and Ottonian Germany. It later became a vast abbey that was destroyed in the French Revolution. That history is brought to life here with dioramas, video material and multilingual audioguides.

The museum is in a quiet back street in Ename village, on the outskirts of Oudenaarde, adjacent to a 1000-year-old stone church.

A network of walking trails take the inquisitive visitor on a journey over the land where these stories played out.