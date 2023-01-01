Kasteel Ooidonk

Thought to have been originally constructed around the 13th and 14th centuries, and reconstructed in 1595 after much savagery and repeated pillaging, Ooidonk Castle (replete with moat) is considered one of the most beautiful in Belgium. Former residence of the Lords of Nevele and once owned by the Dukes of Montmorency, it's the present-day family home of the sixth Count and Countess t’Kint de Roodenbeke and their three children. It's stunningly furnished and immaculately maintained.

The castle is located just outside the village of Deurle, about 12km southwest of Ghent.