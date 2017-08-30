Brussels City Sightseeing Tour and Antwerp Half-Day Trip

Brussels Half-Day City Tour Departing from your hotel in the morning with your guide, take a stroll to Brussels’ beautiful Grand Place and see the famous Market Square. Then, board a luxury coach and drive past the magnificent St Michael’s Cathedral, a Roman Catholic Church built in 1047. Make your way to the National Basilica of Koekelberg, famous for being inspired by Paris’ Sacred Heart Basilica (Basilique du Sacré-Coeur).Next, continue to the world-famous Atomium, Chinese Pavilion and Japanese Tower, famous for its collection of Japanese and Chinese ceramic. Passing the Royal Residence of Laeken and St Mary’s Church, explore the Sablon district with its countless antique shops. See the impressive Court of Justice, the Royal Palace and the European district with the Europian Parliament and Council of Ministers. In Jubilee Park, marvel at the monumental Triumphal Arch and Art Nouveau houses. Passing the Royal Park and the Belgian Parliament, return to the city center, where your morning tour ends.Antwerp Half-Day Trip from Brussels Spend your afternoon in Belgium’s second-largest city! Antwerp is known as the City of Rubens, named after the world-famous 17th-century painter who lived there. See the well-preserved historical character of the city and admire buildings from both past and present.On board your coach, journey to the ancient fortress of the city. Here, start your guided walking tour to the Market Square with its ancient houses and the Cathedral of Our Lady, which boasts treasures including four of Rubens’ masterpieces, such as The Raising of the Cross. Continue your tour with a lovely walk through the city center and enjoy some free time to explore on your own. Antwerp is also known as one of the world’s epicenters for diamonds. Visit a diamond center and learn about diamonds from your expert guide.