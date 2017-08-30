Welcome to Antwerp
Brussels and Antwerp Day Trip from Amsterdam
Leave central Amsterdam, and travel across the border by coach to beautiful Antwerp, Belgium’s second largest city. Start with a visit to one of its diamond factories to learn about Antwerp’s diamond heritage, and then explore the city center on a 30-minute walking tour. Visit Market Square, and learn about the celebrated baroque artist Pieter Paul Rubens as you walk past Rubens House — a gallery dedicated to his work. Stop for photos by the Cathedral of Our Lady, a place of worship with the accolade of Belgium’s largest gothic church, and admire the charming buildings of Antwerp as you walk around. Architectural wonders abound in the little city, and your guide will point out the most interesting sights. After your tour, make your way back to the coach for your journey to Brussels. Get your bearings in the Belgian capital on a 45-minute walking tour, and see the Royal Palace of Belgium, the buildings of the European Commission, the Grave of the Unknown Soldier and, of course, the bronze Manneken Pis statue. With the top sights seen, you then have over two hours of free time to explore on your own or perhaps shop for souvenirs. It’s also a good opportunity to grab lunch, or perhaps treat yourself to some of Belgium’s famous chocolate and beer. Food, drinks and any entrance fees are at your own expense.Later, at the prearranged time, return to your coach and relax on the 2.5-hour journey to Amsterdam. Your tour finishes back at the start point in the evening.
Antwerp Half-Day Trip from Brussels
After a convenient pickup from your Brussels hotel, hop aboard your air-conditioned coach to begin the journey to Antwerp, Belgium’s second largest city. Once home to famous 17th-century painter, Peter Paul Rubens, Antwerp is a beautifully preserved city with many characterful buildings and a rich heritage to discover. First, head to the National redoubt of Belgium — Antwerp’s ancient fortress — and begin a walking tour through the city. Stroll along the ancient streets with your guide and take in highlights such as the Butcher’s Hall and Market Square. Visit the Cathedral of Our Lady (entrance fee included) and marvel at ‘The Elevation of the Cross’, ‘The Descent from the Cross’, ‘The Ascension of the Virgin’ and ‘The Resurrection of the Virgin’ — four famous paintings by Rubens himself. At the conclusion of your walking tour, enjoy a little free time to explore Antwerp at your leisure. Continue on to Antwerp's main railway station, finished by 1905, and marvel at its outstanding architecture and grandeur. Head onward to the port, where the new MAS (Museum Aan de Stroom) museum and Diamond Pavilion await. Here, gain valuable insight into the complex role Antwerp has played in the world over the centuries and learn of the lifecycle of a diamond from rough stone to twinkling beauty. Enjoy panoramic views out over the port from the ninth floor of the MAS then, when it’s time to leave Antwerp behind, hop back aboard your coach for the return journey to Brussels.
Brussels City Sightseeing Tour and Antwerp Half-Day Trip
Brussels Half-Day City Tour Departing from your hotel in the morning with your guide, take a stroll to Brussels’ beautiful Grand Place and see the famous Market Square. Then, board a luxury coach and drive past the magnificent St Michael’s Cathedral, a Roman Catholic Church built in 1047. Make your way to the National Basilica of Koekelberg, famous for being inspired by Paris’ Sacred Heart Basilica (Basilique du Sacré-Coeur).Next, continue to the world-famous Atomium, Chinese Pavilion and Japanese Tower, famous for its collection of Japanese and Chinese ceramic. Passing the Royal Residence of Laeken and St Mary’s Church, explore the Sablon district with its countless antique shops. See the impressive Court of Justice, the Royal Palace and the European district with the Europian Parliament and Council of Ministers. In Jubilee Park, marvel at the monumental Triumphal Arch and Art Nouveau houses. Passing the Royal Park and the Belgian Parliament, return to the city center, where your morning tour ends.Antwerp Half-Day Trip from Brussels Spend your afternoon in Belgium’s second-largest city! Antwerp is known as the City of Rubens, named after the world-famous 17th-century painter who lived there. See the well-preserved historical character of the city and admire buildings from both past and present.On board your coach, journey to the ancient fortress of the city. Here, start your guided walking tour to the Market Square with its ancient houses and the Cathedral of Our Lady, which boasts treasures including four of Rubens’ masterpieces, such as The Raising of the Cross. Continue your tour with a lovely walk through the city center and enjoy some free time to explore on your own. Antwerp is also known as one of the world’s epicenters for diamonds. Visit a diamond center and learn about diamonds from your expert guide.
Private Antwerp Highlights with Unique Stories 3-Hour Tour
Start your trip in Antwerp with this highlights tour with your private guide Etienne. During the tour you will get to see the best architecture buildings, local street and hear interesting answers to some peculiar questions. Start your tour at the Grand Market Place, following a stop here you will get to discover in mini-alleys where you get to escape the crowds and take in relaxing vibe of this beautiful city. You'll also get to enjoy the water as you'll be visiting the riverside and the castle in Antwerp. Here is a great opportunity for you to compare new architecture with old architecture and neo-architecture. Your host will let in to little secrets of the city and give you the answers to some interesting questions, such as: where were they hiding the poor people in the earlier days?If you want to see Antwerp in a nutshell, this is the tour for you. Let your guide Etienne know if you want to see anything in particular, he'll be happy to create a personalized tour for you. Here is your itinerary: 10:00 - Central Station discovery11:00 - Cathedral of Our Lady12:00 - Explore the old Castle 'Steen'12:30 - Coffee & Chatting Stop About Etienne: Is passionate about his city as been a city guide for 3 years. A keen basketball coach among many other hobbies.
3-Hour Antwerp Bike Tour
Experienced local bicycle tour guides will meet you at 10am at Antwerp's Central Station, and take you on a morning ride around the city's main attractions. At each stop, your guide will provide ample historical and current daily living information. Over the course of this comprehensive, 3-hour bike tour you will ride through parks, along the Scheldt river — and even through an impressive pedestrian tunnel underneath the river. You'll discover the lofty neighbourhood surrounding the Museum of Fine Art ('t Zuid), the winding streets of Antwerp's historical center, and the up-and-coming waterfront neighbourhood to the north. The price of the tour includes the cost of your bicycle rental, your helmet rental, and luggage storage. Be sure to bring a bottle of water and a snack to keep you fueled up during the tour.
Antwerp Bike Tours
Classic Tour: During this 3-hour tour we cycle through old and new parts of the city, experience the uniqueness of different neighborhoods, from medieval buildings to Art Nouveau. Enjoy the rooftop view on The MAS or stroll along the dockyards. The most complete and therefore ideal tour to start discovering the beautiful city of Antwerp. Kids Tour: A family fun tour. Discover the highlights, admire the view from upon the MAS-rooftop and cycle at 101 ft (31 m) below surface during this light and easy 2.5 hour tour, included time to play. Classic by Night Tour: In this short version of our Classic Tour you will sense the vibrant evening atmosphere of Antwerp. During this 2-hour ride we cycle along beautifully illuminated squares and historical buildings. The perfect start for an unforgettable night out in the city. The Koninck Tour: The perfect tour for epicureans. Discover the city highlights combined with a visit to the Beer Experience Center of City Brewery De Koninck. Cycling tour, visit and beer tasting included. Burie Chocolate Tour: Our ‘chocolate-lovers’ tour. Discover the city highlights and enjoy the fabulous chocolate creations of chocolatier Burie. In this tour you’ll find out the story of chocolates and taste some delicacies accompanied by a coffee, tea or a homemade chocolate milk. Chocolate gift to take home is included. Bike & Boat Tour: Combine the best of our Classic Tour with a 'Beer & Chocolate Cruise'. After an hour of biking in the old town you'll get on board of the nostalgic Flandria 24.