Pir Həsən is a shrine area where you can come to have a bottle smashed over your head. Honestly. It’s considered a cure for nervousness of spirit. The smashing occurs at the back of a pretty view-garden whose focus is the grave of oil-baron Zeynalabdin Tağıyev beneath an egg-shaped stone pavilion, surrounded by archaeological fragments.

To find Pir Həsən turn north at the traffic light directly west of central Mərdəkən's arboretum ('Dendroloji Parki'). Swing west again on Ramin Qazımov küç and then turn north once more.