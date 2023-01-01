This 22m square-plan tower is a very dramatic construction yet it somehow manages to lie almost entirely hidden in a series of old village-style backstreets. Some sources claim it was first built in the 12th century for the Shirvanshah, Ahistan I, though much of its grandeur comes from two 20th-century restorations.

There's very little inside but if you want to get in and climb the five flights of unlit, rather unsafe steps to the rooftop, seek out the key-holder who lives in one of the closest houses.

The tower is accessed off Kolxoz küç, about 1.5km west of Pir Həsən following Ramin Qazimov küç. Bus 136 to Baku picks up from Yesenin küç around three minutes' walk to the south.