Stadtmuseum

Vorarlberg

LoginSave

This museum houses a small display on folk art and prehistoric finds.

Closed for restoration at the time of writing, the museum is expected to reopen in 2020.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 01: Library of the monastery St. Gallen, Switzerland. 2000 hand writings, 1635 incunable and almost 100.000 books. The library was built between 1758 and 1767 und richly decorated. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [St. Gallen, Schweiz: Ehemaliges Benediktiner-Kloster. Stiftsbibliothek mit 2000 Handschriften, 1635 Wiegen- und Fruehdrucken (Inkunabeln) und schliesslich 100.000 Buechern, 1758-1767 erbaut und kunstvoll ausgestattet. Stift St. Gallen: 612 Zelle des hl. Gallus, eines Gefaehrten Columbans, 719 wird durch den hl. Otmar das Kloster errichtet, das 747 die Regel Benedikts annimmt, 1805 saekularisiert.] 56463766 Abbeys, Architecture, Books, Interiors, Libraries, Photo tgg06/01

    Stiftsbibliothek

    27.75 MILES

    If the greatest masterpieces on earth are wrought for the glory of God, St Gallen’s Stiftsbibliothek (Abbey Library), is like a living prayer. Religious…

  • x-default

    Schloss Vaduz

    13.97 MILES

    A riot of turrets and towers plonked high on a hillside and set against the theatrical backdrop of jagged mountains, Schloss Vaduz is quite the fairy-tale…

  • x-default

    Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein

    14.06 MILES

    This black concrete and basalt cuboid on pedestrianised Städtle hosts temporary exhibitions, revolving around the gallery’s collection of contemporary art…

  • Old town Chur, Switzerland.

    Altstadt

    25.34 MILES

    Near the Plessur River, the Obertor marks the entrance to Chur's alley-woven Altstadt (Old Town). Along with the stout Malteserturm (once the munitions…

  • x-default

    Liechtensteinisches Landesmuseum

    14.05 MILES

    This museum provides a fascinating romp through the principality’s past, heritage and natural history, from medieval witch trials to the manufacture of…

  • Angelika Kauffmann Museum

    Angelika Kauffmann Museum

    17.93 MILES

    This ultramodern museum houses rotating exhibitions in summer of Swiss-Austrian neoclassical painter Angelika Kauffmann’s works. The artist had strong…

  • Kunsthaus

    Kunsthaus

    24.26 MILES

    Designed by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, this giant glass and steel cube is said to resemble a lamp, reflecting the changing light of the sky and lake…

  • Vorarlberg Museum

    Vorarlberg Museum

    24.25 MILES

    One of Bregenz' most striking landmarks is this white cuboid emblazoned with what appears to be 16,656 flowers (actually PET bottle bases imprinted in…

View more attractions

Nearby Vorarlberg attractions

1. St Laurentiuskirche

0.04 MILES

Climb the covered staircase to this Gothic parish church, dominated by an octagonal onion-domed spire. There are stellar views over the town’s rooftops to…

2. Schattenburg

11.7 MILES

This 13th-century hilltop castle is storybook stuff with its red turrets and creeping vines. It’s a steep climb up to the ramparts, which command far…

3. Mühletor

11.8 MILES

The Mühletor is also known as the Sautor, where the pig market was held in the Middle Ages

4. Domkirche St Nikolaus

11.83 MILES

Identified by a slender spire, Feldkirch’s cathedral has a large, forbidding interior complemented by late-Gothic features and dazzling stained glass. The…

5. Katzenturm

11.9 MILES

Part of the original town fortifications, the 40m-high Katzenturm, built in 1507, is where Vorarlberg’s biggest bell, weighing 7500kg, still dongs.

6. Churertor

11.96 MILES

The towers surviving from the old fortifications include the step-gabled Churertor, once the gateway to the bridge that was used to transport salt across…

7. Wildpark

12.1 MILES

Facing the castle across the town is Ardetzenberg (631m), a heavily forested hill. At its northern end is this wildlife park, with a woodland trail, an…

8. Walsermuseum

13.3 MILES

High up in Triesenberg, this museum recounts the intriguing story of the Walsers and contains curious carvings out of twisted tree trunks and branches…