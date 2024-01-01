Stadtmuseum

This museum houses a small display on folk art and prehistoric finds.
Closed for restoration at the time of writing, the museum is expected to reopen in 2020.
Vorarlberg
27.75 MILES
If the greatest masterpieces on earth are wrought for the glory of God, St Gallen’s Stiftsbibliothek (Abbey Library), is like a living prayer. Religious…
13.97 MILES
A riot of turrets and towers plonked high on a hillside and set against the theatrical backdrop of jagged mountains, Schloss Vaduz is quite the fairy-tale…
14.06 MILES
This black concrete and basalt cuboid on pedestrianised Städtle hosts temporary exhibitions, revolving around the gallery’s collection of contemporary art…
25.34 MILES
Near the Plessur River, the Obertor marks the entrance to Chur's alley-woven Altstadt (Old Town). Along with the stout Malteserturm (once the munitions…
Liechtensteinisches Landesmuseum
14.05 MILES
This museum provides a fascinating romp through the principality’s past, heritage and natural history, from medieval witch trials to the manufacture of…
17.93 MILES
This ultramodern museum houses rotating exhibitions in summer of Swiss-Austrian neoclassical painter Angelika Kauffmann’s works. The artist had strong…
24.26 MILES
Designed by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, this giant glass and steel cube is said to resemble a lamp, reflecting the changing light of the sky and lake…
24.25 MILES
One of Bregenz' most striking landmarks is this white cuboid emblazoned with what appears to be 16,656 flowers (actually PET bottle bases imprinted in…
0.04 MILES
Climb the covered staircase to this Gothic parish church, dominated by an octagonal onion-domed spire. There are stellar views over the town’s rooftops to…
11.7 MILES
This 13th-century hilltop castle is storybook stuff with its red turrets and creeping vines. It’s a steep climb up to the ramparts, which command far…
11.8 MILES
The Mühletor is also known as the Sautor, where the pig market was held in the Middle Ages
11.83 MILES
Identified by a slender spire, Feldkirch’s cathedral has a large, forbidding interior complemented by late-Gothic features and dazzling stained glass. The…
11.9 MILES
Part of the original town fortifications, the 40m-high Katzenturm, built in 1507, is where Vorarlberg’s biggest bell, weighing 7500kg, still dongs.
11.96 MILES
The towers surviving from the old fortifications include the step-gabled Churertor, once the gateway to the bridge that was used to transport salt across…
12.1 MILES
Facing the castle across the town is Ardetzenberg (631m), a heavily forested hill. At its northern end is this wildlife park, with a woodland trail, an…
13.3 MILES
High up in Triesenberg, this museum recounts the intriguing story of the Walsers and contains curious carvings out of twisted tree trunks and branches…