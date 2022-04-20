Schloss Belvedere to the Canal

The crowning glory of this art-rammed neighbourhood is Schloss Belvedere and its gardens, which can easily absorb an entire day of your time. Spread out across the neighbourhood, other crowd-pullers include the kaleidoscopic KunstHausWien, as well as museums homing in on everything from military history to art fakes. Some cracking cafes, delis and restaurants have popped up recently, making breaks between sightseeing all the more pleasurable.

Explore Schloss Belvedere to the Canal

  • Schloss Belvedere

    A masterpiece of total art, Schloss Belvedere is one of the world’s finest baroque palaces. Designed by Johann Lukas von Hildebrandt (1668–1745), it was…

  • O

    Oberes Belvedere

    Rising splendidly above the gardens and commanding sweeping views of Vienna’s skyline, the Oberes Belvedere, at Schloss Belvedere, is one of Vienna’s…

  • H

    Heeresgeschichtliches Museum

    The superb Heeresgeschichtliches Museum is housed in the Arsenal, a large neo-Byzantine barracks and munitions depot. Spread over two floors, the museum…

  • M

    Museum für Angewandte Kunst

    MAK is devoted to craftsmanship and art forms in everyday life. Each exhibition room showcases a different style, which includes Renaissance, baroque,…

  • Stadtpark

    Opened in 1862, the Stadtpark is a tranquil pocket of greenery, with winding paths and willow-tree-rimmed duck ponds. It's great for strolling or relaxing…

  • K

    KunstHausWien

    The KunstHausWien, with its bulging ceramics, wonky surfaces, checkerboard facade, technicolor mosaic tilework and rooftop sprouting plants and trees,…

  • B

    Belvedere 21

    The modernist, glass-and-steel Austria Pavilion, designed by Karl Schwanzer for Expo 58 in Brussels, has been reborn as Belvedere 21, with exhibitions…

  • U

    Unteres Belvedere

    Built between 1714 and 1716, Lower Belvedere, at Schloss Belvedere, is a treat of baroque delights. Highlights include Prince Eugene’s former residential…

  • B

    Belvedere Gardens

    The three-tiered garden that unfurls between the two Belvederes was laid out in classical French style by Dominique Girard, a pupil of André le Nôtre of…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Schloss Belvedere to the Canal.

