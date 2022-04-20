The crowning glory of this art-rammed neighbourhood is Schloss Belvedere and its gardens, which can easily absorb an entire day of your time. Spread out across the neighbourhood, other crowd-pullers include the kaleidoscopic KunstHausWien, as well as museums homing in on everything from military history to art fakes. Some cracking cafes, delis and restaurants have popped up recently, making breaks between sightseeing all the more pleasurable.