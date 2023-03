No matter your age, you are forever 10 years old with money burning a hole in your pocket at the Würstelprater. Come summer, this funfair throngs with excitable tots and big kids, gorging on hot dogs and candyfloss and lugging around hoopla-won teddies. The fairground's 250 attractions reach from old-school ghost trains and merry-go-rounds to G-force, human-cannon-like rides.

Several white-knuckle additions have cranked up the fear factor, while the tamer Liliputbahn remains a family favourite.