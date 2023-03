This waxwork wonderland in the Würstelprater is a stage for a host of sculpted celebrities – Nicole Kidman, Michael Jackson and Johnny Depp star among them. Other figures such as Emperor Franz Josef and his beloved Sisi, Klimt, Freud and Falco give the experience a distinctly Austrian edge.

There are hands-on exhibits that let you interact with the wax, from taking an IQ test with Albert Einstein to composing with Mozart and Beethoven. Admission prices are as low as €10 on the website.