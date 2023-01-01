Spread across 60 sq km, central Vienna's biggest park comprises woodlands of poplar and chestnut, meadows and tree-lined boulevards, as well as children's playgrounds, a swimming pool, a golf course and a race track. Fringed by statuesque chestnut trees that are ablaze with russet and gold in autumn and frilly with white blossom in spring, the central Hauptallee avenue is the main vein, running straight as a die from the Praterstern to the Lusthaus.

Twirling above the Würstelprater amusement park is one of the city's most visible icons, the Riesenrad. Built in 1897, this 65m-high Ferris wheel of The Third Man fame affords far-reaching views of Vienna.