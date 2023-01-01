The KunstHausWien, with its bulging ceramics, wonky surfaces, checkerboard facade, technicolor mosaic tilework and rooftop sprouting plants and trees, bears the inimitable hallmark of eccentric Viennese artist and ecowarrior Friedensreich Hundertwasser (1928–2000), who famously called the straight line 'godless'. It is an ode to his playful, boldly creative work, as well as to his green politics.

Besides quality temporary exhibitions featuring other artists, the gallery is something of a paean in honour of the artist, illustrating his paintings, graphics, tapestry, philosophy, ecology and architecture. On two floors you can contemplate how the artist's style evolved over the years – from early watercolours and portraits to brightly hued, more abstract paintings inspired by his travels from 1949 onwards. Works such as The Miraculous Drought (1950) and the Land of Men, Trees, Birds and Ships (1949) reveal childlike forms, intense colours and a fascination with water, while the high-rises in Bleeding Houses evoke his dislike of urban conformity. Among Hundertwasser's later works are a tapestry of the Krka waterfalls and a model of a utopian city, the rooftops overgrown with trees and meadows.

Guided tours in German of the permanent exhibition leave at 3pm on Tuesdays and are included in the price. Audio guides cost €3.