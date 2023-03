Austria's biggest planetarium is galaxies away from being its biggest draw. Vienna’s extraterrestrial and interstellar viewfinder is located on the edge of the Würstelprater behind the Riesenrad. Shows – normally at 9.30am or 10am, 11am, 3pm and 6pm or 7pm – change on a regular basis, but usually focus on how the Earth fits into the cosmological scheme of things. All shows are in German only, though.