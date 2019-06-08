UNO-City, or Vienna International Centre as it is officially known, is home to a variety of international organisations, but mainly houses the UN’s third-largest office in the world. Multilingual guided tours lasting about one hour take you through conference rooms and exhibitions on UN activities and give you an insight into what goes on behind usually closed doors.

The complex was the picture of modernism way back in 1979 when it was built; today it looks less than fab. It does have a rather glamorous extraterritorial status, though, so bring your passport when visiting.