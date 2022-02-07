Rising like a vision above St Florian, this abbey dates at least to 819 and has been occupied by the Canons Regular, living under Augustinian rule, since…
Upper Austria
Unfolding across the gently undulating countryside, this under-the-radar region has a taste of all that is great about Austria. For starters, there's the mighty Danube and a rich musical heritage, old-world coffee houses and castle-topped medieval towns, and resplendent Augustinian abbeys and spas.
Beyond the high-tech museums and avant-garde galleries of Linz lies a land in miniature filled with surprises: from rustic farmhouses serving home-grown Most (cider) to the limestone pinnacles of the Kalkalpen, where the elusive lynx roams and picturesque towns such as Steyr and Schärding are painted in a palette of ice cream–coloured hues. Whether you're among the mist-shrouded hills rippling towards the Czech Republic or wheat fields fading into a watercolour distance at dusk, you'll find these landscapes have a quiet, lingering beauty of their own.
Explore Upper Austria
- AAugustiner Chorherrenstift
Rising like a vision above St Florian, this abbey dates at least to 819 and has been occupied by the Canons Regular, living under Augustinian rule, since…
- Ars Electronica Center
The technology, science and digital media of the future are in the spotlight at Linz' biggest crowd-puller. In the labs you can interact with robots,…
- LLentos
Overlooking the Danube, the rectangular glass-and-steel Lentos is strikingly illuminated by night. The gallery guards one of Austria's finest modern-art…
- MMariendom
Also known as the Neuer Dom, this neo-Gothic giant of a cathedral lifts your gaze to its riot of pinnacles, flying buttresses and filigree-traceried…
- SStift Engelszell
The little riverside village of Engelhartszell an der Donau is home to one of only eight licensed Trappist breweries outside Belgium, and the only one in…
- MMauthausen Memorial
Mauthausen's status as a quarrying centre prompted the Nazis to site KZ Mauthausen concentration camp here. Prisoners were forced into slave labour in the…
- MMural Harbour
Street art comes into its own on the graffiti-blasted industrial facades in Linz' harbourside Hafenviertel. You'll find eye-catching, larger-than-life…
- PPfarrkirche St Wolfgang
In the pindrop-quiet village of Kefermarkt, this pilgrimage church’s main claim to fame is its breathtaking Gothic Flügelaltar (winged altar). A…
- PPöstlingberg
Linz spreads out beneath you atop Pöstlingberg (537m), a precipitous 20- to 30-minute ride aboard the narrow-gauge Pöstlingbergbahn from the Hauptplatz…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Upper Austria.
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
