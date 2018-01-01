Private 3-Day Tour: Pearls of Austria and Czech Republic from Vienna

Day 1:Starting at 9am from Vienna, you will drive along the motorway toward the western side of Austria with a stop at Melk Abbey - a Benedictine abbey above the town of Melk (Lower Austria), which sits atop a rocky outcrop overlooking the Danube River at the adjoining the Wachau Valley. The abbey contains the tomb of Saint Coloman of Stockerau and the remains of several members of the House of Babenberg, Austria's first ruling dynasty. After a short stop, you will continue through Linz - the third biggest city in Austria to the pearl of Czech Republic to Cesky Krumlov - where we would have a tour of this beautiful medieval town which used to be owned by the richest families in Czech republic with your local guide. Your accommodations will be in the heart of this beautiful town.Overnight: Hotel in Cesky Krumlov Day 2:After breakfast, you will make your way back into Austria to visit beautiful mountain towns of Bad Ischl, Hallstatt and Strobl. These unique towns are all set in the beautiful countryside with lakes surrounding them. After this remarkable visit, you will continue to the town of music and birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart known as Salzburg, where you will see the Fortress, Getreidegasse, Mozarts Birthplace and known shopping streets.Overnight: Accommodations in Salzburg Day 3:Today, you will head to the skiing area and to the famous glacier in Zell am See and visit the top of Kitzsteinhorn's summit station which is situated 9,938 feet (3,029 meters) above sea level. It is the highest point comfortably accessible for everyone in the county of Salzburg and a real shining star among the countless alpine options. Gipfelwelt 3000 allows you to savor the entire fascination, energy and grandeur of high alpine nature. From its position at the edge of the "Hohe Tauern National Park" the summit complex offers stunning insights into and views of the mystical Kitzsteinhorn and the Hohe Tauern mountains. You could also try skiing there, as there are many ski schools and ski rentals. It's one of the best skiing places in Austria and only about 1.5-hour drive from Salzburg.After this unique experience, you will be transferred back to either Salzburg or Vienna depending on your plans.