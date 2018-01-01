Welcome to Hohe Tauern National Park
Try as we might, no amount of hyperbole about towering snow-clad mountains, shimmering glaciers, impossibly turquoise lakes and raging waterfalls can quite do this place justice. Go see it for yourself.
Top experiences in Hohe Tauern National Park
Hohe Tauern National Park activities
Private 3-Day Tour: Pearls of Austria and Czech Republic from Vienna
Day 1:Starting at 9am from Vienna, you will drive along the motorway toward the western side of Austria with a stop at Melk Abbey - a Benedictine abbey above the town of Melk (Lower Austria), which sits atop a rocky outcrop overlooking the Danube River at the adjoining the Wachau Valley. The abbey contains the tomb of Saint Coloman of Stockerau and the remains of several members of the House of Babenberg, Austria's first ruling dynasty. After a short stop, you will continue through Linz - the third biggest city in Austria to the pearl of Czech Republic to Cesky Krumlov - where we would have a tour of this beautiful medieval town which used to be owned by the richest families in Czech republic with your local guide. Your accommodations will be in the heart of this beautiful town.Overnight: Hotel in Cesky Krumlov Day 2:After breakfast, you will make your way back into Austria to visit beautiful mountain towns of Bad Ischl, Hallstatt and Strobl. These unique towns are all set in the beautiful countryside with lakes surrounding them. After this remarkable visit, you will continue to the town of music and birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart known as Salzburg, where you will see the Fortress, Getreidegasse, Mozarts Birthplace and known shopping streets.Overnight: Accommodations in Salzburg Day 3:Today, you will head to the skiing area and to the famous glacier in Zell am See and visit the top of Kitzsteinhorn's summit station which is situated 9,938 feet (3,029 meters) above sea level. It is the highest point comfortably accessible for everyone in the county of Salzburg and a real shining star among the countless alpine options. Gipfelwelt 3000 allows you to savor the entire fascination, energy and grandeur of high alpine nature. From its position at the edge of the "Hohe Tauern National Park" the summit complex offers stunning insights into and views of the mystical Kitzsteinhorn and the Hohe Tauern mountains. You could also try skiing there, as there are many ski schools and ski rentals. It's one of the best skiing places in Austria and only about 1.5-hour drive from Salzburg.After this unique experience, you will be transferred back to either Salzburg or Vienna depending on your plans.
Private Tour: Grossglockner Glacier Tour from Salzburg
Meet your guide at your Salzburg hotel, then hop inside a private car or minivan and begin your day trip with a scenic drive from the valley up to the Grossglockner High Alpine Road. Listen as your guide reveals the thousands of years of history centered along this road, once one of the Alps’ most important trading routes.Admire the approaching Alpine peaks as you arrive at Hohe Tauern National Park. At the Kaiser-Franz Josephs Höhe base, gaze up at Austria’s highest mountain peak, Grossglockner, towering over the landscape at 12,460 feet (3,798 meters). Lying on the peak’s eastern slope is the spectacular Pasterze glacier, the longest glacier in Austria and a striking force of nature.Spend some time at the local museum, watching for birds and other wildlife or trekking to the glacier’s edge (if you’ve donned the proper shoes). After taking in the scenery, journey back to Salzburg, where your tour concludes with a drop-off at your hotel.
Kitzsteinhorn Ticket to the Top of Salzburg
This is more than just a glacier. It's the glacier!. One of the most spectacular high alpine sightseeing & snowsports attraction in Austria – open all year round. It's the highest point comfortably accessible by cable cars in the county of Salzburg. The attraction is located right next to the Hohe Tauern National Park, the biggest National Park of the alps, it allows visitors to experience the spectacular high alpine landscape, including Austria's highest mountains. The panorama platform on the roof of the summit station offers incredible all round views ot the heart of the Eastern Alps, with the Limestone Alps and Pinzgau's grass-covered mountains to the north and the west, and the Hohe Tauern National Park to the south.Enjoy breathtaking and unlimited views in the "Cinema 3000". Spectacular moods of nature are captured in seemingly boundless panoramic pictures.Slightly below the peak, on the glacier plateau there's an adventure area awaiting you, one of a kind in Austria. Experience action, adventure and variety in Austria's unique ICE ARENA: Snow beach and deck chairs, Snow slides, Magic carpet, Secure glacier trail (only in summer) This ticket includes all cable cars & lifts up to 3.029 m above sea level + free entrance to all attractions (Panoramic platform, Cinema 3000, Nationalpark Gallery, ICE ARENA in July & August and so much more)