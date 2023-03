Down near the Wörthersee in Europapark, Minimundus has around 140 replicas of some of the world’s architectural icons, downsized to a scale of 1:25. By lying on the ground with a camera, you can impress your friends with great snaps of the Taj Mahal, Eiffel Tower or Arc de Triomphe. Despite being touted as a kiddie attraction, most kids under 10 aren't that interested in miniature architecture.