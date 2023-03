The green expanse and its Strandbad (beach) on the shores of the Wörthersee are centres for aquatic fun and are especially great for kids. The park's biggest draw is Minimundus, a 'miniature world' with around 140 replicas of the world's architectural icons, downsized to a scale of 1:25. To get here, take bus 10, 11, 12 or 22 from Heiligengeistplatz.