Klagenfurt

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Klagenfurt

Getty Images

Overview

Klagenfurt is an enjoyable, vibrant and sunny city with a compact Inner Stadt. While it may not be up there with Vienna or Graz in terms of urban lifestyle, it offers easy access to lakeside villages on and around the beautiful Wörthersee.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Europapark

    Europapark

    Klagenfurt

    The green expanse and its Strandbad (beach) on the shores of the Wörthersee are centres for aquatic fun and are especially great for kids. The park's…

  • Pilgrimage Church

    Pilgrimage Church

    Klagenfurt

    Maria Saal, a small town perched on a fortified hill 10km north of Klagenfurt, is worth the 10-minute bus journey to see its early-15th-century pilgrimage…

  • Minimundus

    Minimundus

    Klagenfurt

    Down near the Wörthersee in Europapark, Minimundus has around 140 replicas of some of the world’s architectural icons, downsized to a scale of 1:25. By…

  • Dragon Fountain

    Dragon Fountain

    Klagenfurt

    Neuer Platz, Klagenfurt’s central square, is dominated by the 16th-century Dragon Fountain, the emblem of the city and one of Central Europe's oddest…

  • Kärntner Botanikzentrum

    Kärntner Botanikzentrum

    Klagenfurt

    This small botanical garden is especially popular for its evocative landscape of small cliffs with alpine plants, and for another section with a waterfall…

  • Landhaus

    Landhaus

    Klagenfurt

    The Renaissance Landhaus (state parliament) dates from the late 16th century and is still the centre of political power today. The stairs on the right …

  • Eboard Museum

    Eboard Museum

    Klagenfurt

    With the largest collection of keyboard instruments in Europe (more than 1300), this quirky museum is literally a ‘fingers-on’ experience: you are able to…

  • Dom

    Dom

    Klagenfurt

    Klagenfurt's single-nave cathedral doesn't look like much from the outside, but inside it has an ornate marble pulpit and sugary pink-and-white stucco…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Transportation

This is your ultimate guide to getting around amazing Austria, from high-speed trains and buses to cable cars and bikes.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Klagenfurt

A train passing over a bridge across the Trisanna river in the Tyrolean Mountains

Public Transport

Everything you need to know about getting around Austria

May 20, 2024 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Klagenfurt with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Klagenfurt