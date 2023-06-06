Shop
Klagenfurt is an enjoyable, vibrant and sunny city with a compact Inner Stadt. While it may not be up there with Vienna or Graz in terms of urban lifestyle, it offers easy access to lakeside villages on and around the beautiful Wörthersee.
The green expanse and its Strandbad (beach) on the shores of the Wörthersee are centres for aquatic fun and are especially great for kids. The park's…
Maria Saal, a small town perched on a fortified hill 10km north of Klagenfurt, is worth the 10-minute bus journey to see its early-15th-century pilgrimage…
Down near the Wörthersee in Europapark, Minimundus has around 140 replicas of some of the world’s architectural icons, downsized to a scale of 1:25. By…
Neuer Platz, Klagenfurt’s central square, is dominated by the 16th-century Dragon Fountain, the emblem of the city and one of Central Europe's oddest…
This small botanical garden is especially popular for its evocative landscape of small cliffs with alpine plants, and for another section with a waterfall…
The Renaissance Landhaus (state parliament) dates from the late 16th century and is still the centre of political power today. The stairs on the right …
With the largest collection of keyboard instruments in Europe (more than 1300), this quirky museum is literally a ‘fingers-on’ experience: you are able to…
Klagenfurt's single-nave cathedral doesn't look like much from the outside, but inside it has an ornate marble pulpit and sugary pink-and-white stucco…
