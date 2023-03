Neuer Platz, Klagenfurt’s central square, is dominated by the 16th-century Dragon Fountain, the emblem of the city and one of Central Europe's oddest urban sculptures. The blank-eyed, wriggling statue is modelled on the Lindwurm (dragon) of legend, which is said to have resided in a swamp here long ago, devouring cattle and virgins.

It has a curly, pig-like tail and spews water instead of fire.