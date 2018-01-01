Welcome to Linz
Linz seized the reins as European Capital of Culture in 2009, and in 2014 Austria’s third-largest city became a Unesco City of Media Arts. Sitting astride the Danube, Linz is not only a contemporary hub but also harbours a charming Altstadt filled with historic baroque architecture.
Top experiences in Linz
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Linz activities
Shared Shuttle Bus from Cesky Krumlov to Linz
Easiest and fastest way of getting from Cesky Krumlov to the Linz train station from where you can continue to other destinations by direct trains.Drop-off at a location other than the train station may be available upon request.English speaking drivers.Separate air-conditioning unit with individual exhausts in the passenger area of the van.Child-seats seats for the safety of your children available for no extra charge (please request them during the booking process)Strictly non-smoking vehicles.Bottled fresh water on board.Thanks to our diverse fleet of cars we are able to transport even only a single person.Each of our cars is insured against an accident covering the damage to both property (including your luggage).
Private 3-Day Tour: Pearls of Austria and Czech Republic from Vienna
Day 1:Starting at 9am from Vienna, you will drive along the motorway toward the western side of Austria with a stop at Melk Abbey - a Benedictine abbey above the town of Melk (Lower Austria), which sits atop a rocky outcrop overlooking the Danube River at the adjoining the Wachau Valley. The abbey contains the tomb of Saint Coloman of Stockerau and the remains of several members of the House of Babenberg, Austria's first ruling dynasty. After a short stop, you will continue through Linz - the third biggest city in Austria to the pearl of Czech Republic to Cesky Krumlov - where we would have a tour of this beautiful medieval town which used to be owned by the richest families in Czech republic with your local guide. Your accommodations will be in the heart of this beautiful town.Overnight: Hotel in Cesky Krumlov Day 2:After breakfast, you will make your way back into Austria to visit beautiful mountain towns of Bad Ischl, Hallstatt and Strobl. These unique towns are all set in the beautiful countryside with lakes surrounding them. After this remarkable visit, you will continue to the town of music and birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart known as Salzburg, where you will see the Fortress, Getreidegasse, Mozarts Birthplace and known shopping streets.Overnight: Accommodations in Salzburg Day 3:Today, you will head to the skiing area and to the famous glacier in Zell am See and visit the top of Kitzsteinhorn's summit station which is situated 9,938 feet (3,029 meters) above sea level. It is the highest point comfortably accessible for everyone in the county of Salzburg and a real shining star among the countless alpine options. Gipfelwelt 3000 allows you to savor the entire fascination, energy and grandeur of high alpine nature. From its position at the edge of the "Hohe Tauern National Park" the summit complex offers stunning insights into and views of the mystical Kitzsteinhorn and the Hohe Tauern mountains. You could also try skiing there, as there are many ski schools and ski rentals. It's one of the best skiing places in Austria and only about 1.5-hour drive from Salzburg.After this unique experience, you will be transferred back to either Salzburg or Vienna depending on your plans.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Linz Airport to Wels City - One Way
Make sure everything for your trip is organized. Our driver will be there when you arrive and ensure your safe and fast transfer to Wels without you having to worry. Once you arrived and found your way to the arrival terminal, you will find your private driver holding a sign with your name on it. In case you are delayed: do not worry, your driver will be monitoring the flight. From here he will assist you with your luggage and lead you to the car. As soon as you and the driver double-checked the destination in Wels you provided us with he will make sure you arrive there quick and safe. If you are lucky you might even pass by the famous Marienwarte Tower or the beautiful Lederturm Church. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Wels. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Linz Airport to Linz City - One Way
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Linz. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. Do not worry about finding your way to the taxi’s while carrying a big luggage as your private driver will be waiting for you in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. The driver will monitor your flight in case of delay. Once you arrived he will assist with your luggage and lead you to the car. After you and the driver double-checked the destination you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Linz. While driving you can enjoy the rural and urban areas of Linz and might pass by the famous Linz Old Cathedral or the Pöstlingbergbahn. It is important that when you book you provide us your flight number and the address of destination in Linz to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. Once you booked you will receive a booking confirmation in the form of a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Salzburg Airport to Linz City - One Way
Relax and enjoy while your private driver leads you the way to your location in Linz. Don’t worry about any transfer details or specifics as everything will be taken care of. Once you arrived and found your way to the arrival terminal, you will find your private driver holding a sign with your name on it. In case you are delayed: do not worry, your driver will be monitoring the flight. From here he will assist you with your luggage and lead you to the car. As soon as you and the driver double-checked the destination in Linz you provided us with he will make sure you arrive there quick and safe. If you are lucky you might even pass by the famous Old Linz Cathedral or the beautiful Wilhering Abbey. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Linz. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver.
Private Sightseeing Trip from Vienna to Český Krumlov via Durnstein, Melk, and Rožmberk Castle
Choose the departure time to suit your schedule — perhaps between 8am and 9am — then take a seat in your private air-conditioned minivan at the airport, port, train station, or your hotel in Vienna to begin your sightseeing tour.Travel though the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Wachau Valley to Durnstein — a little town nestled among the vineyards of the Danube region. Here, enjoy free time to explore top attractions such as 11th-century Melk Abbey at your leisure and perhaps take an optional wine-tasting tour (own expense). Pass through the historic town of Linz and onward into the Czech Republic, and stop on route to stroll around the traditional village of Rožmberk. Perhaps take a Rožmberk Castle tour (own expense), then continue on to your hotel in Český Krumlov where your sightseeing tour will come to an end.