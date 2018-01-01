Welcome to Mondsee
Top experiences in Mondsee
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Mondsee activities
The Original Sound of Music Tour in Salzburg
Relax and listen to the soundtrack or sing along to the famous songs and lyrics including 'My Favourite Things,' 'Do-Re-Mi,' 'Edelweiss,' 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain,' 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen,' 'The Lonely Goatherd' and, of course, the glorious title song, 'The Sound of Music.'You will stop in Mondsee for roughly one hour where you will have free time to explore Mondsee Cathedral, the setting of the famous film wedding. You can also explore this beautiful Austrian town at your leisure and we recommend stopping by Mrs Brown's cafe to taste the best 'crisp apple strudel' in Mondsee.
Salzburg Tour: ‘Sound of Music’ Locales, Bavarian Salt Mines
Bavarian Mountains and Salt Mines On leaving Salzburg the journey takes us along the King's Lake river to the picturesque Alpenstrasse. Upon arrival at the mines slip into traditional miners' clothes and enter the mines to hear historical and legendary tales of the fascinating underground world. Using the same slides as hundreds of miners before, descend to the grottos, the magical world beneath the surface of the earth. You end your adventure with a raft sail across the famous salt lake, accompanied by eerie, mystical sounds. Original Sound of Music Tour Highlights of the Original Sound of Music Tour, recommended by Maria von Trapp, include a tour of Mirabell Gardens, where Maria and the children danced to 'Do-Re-Mi', and the opportunity to view the wedding church at Mondsee. In between film locations you can relax and listen to the famous songs and lyrics from the film, including 'Edelweiss', 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' and of course the glorious title song 'The Sound of Music'. The tour also takes in the historical and architectural landmarks in the city of Salzburg, as well as a part of the picturesque lake district.
Salzburg Original Sound of Music and Historical Walking Tour
Salzburg Historical Walking Tour (2 hours):Discover the historical side of Salzburg on foot! Feel like you're going back in time as you explore Salzburg's Baroque old town with its beautiful churches and cathedrals. See Salzburg's must-see sights, including the Mozart House and St Peter's Monastery. Your expert guide will not only cover Salzburg's history but will also tell you interesting facts about the city's most famous citizens – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the von Trapp family.Your next tour departs at 2pm from the bus terminal at Mirabellplatz, in front of St Andrä Church.The Original Sound of Music Tour (4 hours):The hills are alive with the Original Sound of Music Tour! After you depart Mirabellplatz with your professional guide, visit breathtaking landscapes and locations, and see where the famous musical, The Sound of Music, was filmed. Highlights of the Original Sound of Music Tour, recommended by Maria von Trapp, include a tour of Mirabell Gardens, where Maria and the children danced to 'Do-Re-Mi,' and a look at the wedding church at Mondsee. In between film locations, relax and listen to the famous songs and lyrics from the film, including 'Edelweiss,' 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' and, of course, the glorious title song 'The Sound of Music.'
Original Sound of Music Private Tour
Start your experience with a pickup from your central Salzburg hotel or make your own way to a central pickup point. Then, hop aboard your comfortable, air-conditioned minivan with your expert driver-guide and start your Sound of Music tour.Since this is a private tour, be sure to list any special interests you have on booking so your guide will know them in advance, and then, on the day, talk to your guide about any sights you want to see more or less of, so they can tailor your itinerary around your wishes.While you travel, hear fascinating facts and trivia about the 1965 film and, to get into the musical mood, opt to hear some of the film’s famously melodic songs during your drive.See Schloss Leopoldskron (Leopoldskron Castle), the lakeside house that acted as the Von Trapp home, and head for the 17th-century Schloss Hellbrunn (Hellbrunn Castle) to visit the reconstructed garden gazebo where Liesl and Rolf sang ' Sixteen Going on Seventeen.'Next, drive into the idyllic Salzkammergut region of glassy lakes and Alpine mountains. Soak up the stunning scenery that formed the film’s opening scenes and see the romantic village of St Gilgen, home to the movie’s mountain railway.Continue to the lakefront town of Mondsee to admire the yellow-painted church that hosted Maria’s wedding, and then return to Salzburg to discover two more iconic locations: the famous Mirabell Palace and Nonnberg Abbey, where the convent scenes were filmed.Your 4-hour tour ends at the original starting point.
Private Sound of Music Tour, Breakfast at Schloss Leopoldskron
Leave your Salzburg hotel and travel by luxury minivan with your private guide to Schloss Leopoldskron. Elegantly perched on the side of a lake, the castle is often considered one of Austria’s most resplendent Rococo buildings, with a sumptuous interior that mirrors its grand façade. Having featured heavily in the film version of The Sound of Music, the castle is the ideal setting for a relaxing late breakfast. Do just that and dine from a hearty Austrian breakfast buffet with cured meat, sausages, Speck ham, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, cereal and yoghurt.After breakfast, hop back inside your minivan and relax on the 20-minute journey to Schloss Hellbrunn — an Italianate 17th-century palace — while your guide regales you with the history of the Von Trapp family. Hear about Liesl von Trapp and then see Schloss Hellbrunn’s gazebo where she famously sang 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' with the dashing messenger, Rolf.Hit the road again and travel to the Salzburg neighborhood of Aigen. While not featured in the film, the town was home to the real-life Von Trapp family, around whom the much-loved story was based. Leave the city and travel to Salzkammergut, a breathtaking region typified by Alpine lakes, scenic valleys and mountain landscapes. Stop for photos in the sleepy mountain town of St Gilgen, posing in front of the Schafbergbahn — the mountain railway that was used in the film – and then continue to Mondsee. The star attraction of the pretty lakeside town is Mondsee Cathedral — a distinctive yellow-fronted church that achieved fame as the Sound of Music's wedding scene.After roughly one hour, return to your minibus and relax on the journey back to central Salzburg, finishing your tour at your hotel.
Private Tour: Austrian Lakes and Mountains Tour from Salzburg
After hotel pickup, travel by Mercedes E-Class or minivan from Salzburg to the Austrian Lake District (Salzkammergut), an area of crystal-clear lakes, majestic mountains and charming villages. In times past, Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph and his family spent summer vacations in this captivating region. Your informative guide will tell you more about the history of this popular part of Austria as you travel through the countryside. Pass Fuschlsee (Lake Fuschl) and admire Schloss Fuschl, the gorgeous castle-like hotel on its banks. Next, visit the historic village of St Wolfgang, a small but picturesque market town on the shores of Wolfgangsee, one of Austria's most famous lakes. Visit the church to marvel at the winged Gothic altar by 15th-century Austrian sculptor Michael Pacher, and stop by the White Horse Inn, the setting for a well-known musical comedy about a waiter with an unrequited love for the owner of the inn. From October through April, enjoy coffee and cake at the White Horse Inn with its lovely views of Wolfgangsee. In the summer, take a relaxing boat ride across Wolfgangsee to St Gilgen, a small idyllic village where Mozart's mother was born. On the way, admire stunning views of the mountains Schafberg and Zwölferhorn (boat ride and coffee is not included with the package).Head back toward Salzburg, taking in marvelous views of Mondsee. Since your tour is private, you can ask the guide about including other area attractions you'd like to see and take your time admiring the fantastic scenery. Your half-day trip through one of Austria's most beautiful regions concludes with drop-off at your Salzburg hotel.