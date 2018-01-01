Private Sound of Music Tour, Breakfast at Schloss Leopoldskron

Leave your Salzburg hotel and travel by luxury minivan with your private guide to Schloss Leopoldskron. Elegantly perched on the side of a lake, the castle is often considered one of Austria’s most resplendent Rococo buildings, with a sumptuous interior that mirrors its grand façade. Having featured heavily in the film version of The Sound of Music, the castle is the ideal setting for a relaxing late breakfast. Do just that and dine from a hearty Austrian breakfast buffet with cured meat, sausages, Speck ham, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, cereal and yoghurt.After breakfast, hop back inside your minivan and relax on the 20-minute journey to Schloss Hellbrunn — an Italianate 17th-century palace — while your guide regales you with the history of the Von Trapp family. Hear about Liesl von Trapp and then see Schloss Hellbrunn’s gazebo where she famously sang 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' with the dashing messenger, Rolf.Hit the road again and travel to the Salzburg neighborhood of Aigen. While not featured in the film, the town was home to the real-life Von Trapp family, around whom the much-loved story was based. Leave the city and travel to Salzkammergut, a breathtaking region typified by Alpine lakes, scenic valleys and mountain landscapes. Stop for photos in the sleepy mountain town of St Gilgen, posing in front of the Schafbergbahn — the mountain railway that was used in the film – and then continue to Mondsee. The star attraction of the pretty lakeside town is Mondsee Cathedral — a distinctive yellow-fronted church that achieved fame as the Sound of Music's wedding scene.After roughly one hour, return to your minibus and relax on the journey back to central Salzburg, finishing your tour at your hotel.