Welcome to Neusiedler See

Neusiedler See, Europe’s second-largest steppe lake, is the lowest point in Austria. Fortunately that lowliness does not extend to metaphor – it's in fact a delight. The lake’s average depth is 1.5m, which means the water warms quickly in summer. Add to this the prevailing warm winds from the northwest and you have a landlocked Austrian's dream come true. Thousands of tourists flock to the lake for windsurfing and sailing during the summer months. The best swimming beaches (and OK, they're not that flash) are on the eastern side of the lake; the western shore is thick with reed beds. These reedy stretches are, however, ideal breeding grounds for nearly 300 bird species – around Seewinkel is a favourite for birdwatching.

