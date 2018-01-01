Welcome to Neusiedler See
Neusiedler See, Europe’s second-largest steppe lake, is the lowest point in Austria. Fortunately that lowliness does not extend to metaphor – it's in fact a delight. The lake’s average depth is 1.5m, which means the water warms quickly in summer. Add to this the prevailing warm winds from the northwest and you have a landlocked Austrian's dream come true. Thousands of tourists flock to the lake for windsurfing and sailing during the summer months. The best swimming beaches (and OK, they're not that flash) are on the eastern side of the lake; the western shore is thick with reed beds. These reedy stretches are, however, ideal breeding grounds for nearly 300 bird species – around Seewinkel is a favourite for birdwatching.
But best of all, there are acres of vineyards, making some of Austria’s most sought-after and innovative wines. Rust, on the western shore of the lake, is a perfect place to sample wine in a Heuriger (wine tavern), as is Oggau.
The area is also perfect for cycling: a flat cycle track winds all the way round the reed beds, the ferries scuttling across the lake carry bikes, and most hotels and pensions cater well to cyclists. It’s possible to do a full circuit of the lake with a short foray into Hungarian territory.