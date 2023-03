This is the cultural heart of Leoben. The complex has an interesting Schienen der Vergangenheit (Tracks of the Past) section telling the history of Leoben and its industries, starting with the present and working back in time, and a large section, the Kunsthalle, with special exhibitions, which are held every two years over a period of about seven or eight months and focus on a particular theme. Check the website for information on current or upcoming ones.