Hauptplatz

Dating from the 13th century, this long, rectangular square has an attractive Pestsäule (Plague Column; 1717). Many of the elegant facades lining the square were created in the 17th century, including the 1660-built Hacklhaus, which received its baroque facade in 1680. Leoben’s connection with the iron industry is seen in the curious town motif displayed on the Altes Rathaus facade, which shows an ostrich eating horseshoes.

At the northern end you find a fountain from 1794 with an angel holding the town’s heraldic shield, and at the opposite end is a fountain dedicated to miners (1799).