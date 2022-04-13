Flat as a topographically-challenged pancake, Burgenland is all about the Neusiedler See – a bucolic lake that attracts flocks of splashing holidaymakers and European birds. Away from the water fun, wine is the other main draw here, the region producing some of Austria's finest reds and whites. As far as urban pleasures go, the capital Eisenstadt possesses Burgenland's grandest castle with a strong Haydn association.