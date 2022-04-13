Schloss Esterházy, a giant, ochre castle-palace that dominates Esterházyplatz, is by far Eisenstadt’s most compelling attraction. Dating from the 14th…
Burgenland
Flat as a topographically-challenged pancake, Burgenland is all about the Neusiedler See – a bucolic lake that attracts flocks of splashing holidaymakers and European birds. Away from the water fun, wine is the other main draw here, the region producing some of Austria's finest reds and whites. As far as urban pleasures go, the capital Eisenstadt possesses Burgenland's grandest castle with a strong Haydn association.
Explore Burgenland
- SSchloss Esterházy
Schloss Esterházy, a giant, ochre castle-palace that dominates Esterházyplatz, is by far Eisenstadt’s most compelling attraction. Dating from the 14th…
- BBurg Forchtenstein
Straddling a dolomite spur some 20km southwest of Eisenstadt, Burg Forchtenstein is one of Burgenland’s most imposing castles with a grand view from its…
- BBurg Lockenhaus
Lockenhaus is famous for its castle, or more accurately, for its former resident Elizabeth Bäthory. Better known as the ‘Blood Countess’, she has gone…
- ÖÖsterreichisches Jüdisches Museum
Situated in the former Judengasse – a street where Eisenstadt’s Jewish population lived in the Middle Ages – this museum has a permanent exhibition…
- BBergkirche
This unusual, lumpy church, its exterior bedecked in life-size disco-dancing angels and saints, contains the white-marble tomb with Haydn’s remains. It…
- BBurg Güssing
The arresting Burg Güssing rises dramatically over the river and town. The castle, which is a mix of ruins and ongoing renovations, contains plenty of…
- FFreilichtmuseum
A pleasant detour can be had at this museum, 5km west of Güssing, exploring the 30-odd buildings and their traditional furniture and fittings, thatched…
- FFelsenmuseum
This small museum in the town centre concentrates its displays on the gemstone serpentine and its local mining (it was first mined in the town in the mid…
- KKatholische Kirche
The church’s tower is a good vantage point for observing storks' nests and the priest doesn't seem to mind. It’s located at the eastern end of…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Burgenland.
