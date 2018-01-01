Welcome to Albany
The town is in an area that's seen the violence of weather and whaling. Whales are still a part of the Albany experience, but these days are hunted with a camera lens.
The Bibbulmun Track ends (or starts) here, just outside the visitor centre.
The Gap and Natural Wonders
Your Buys Blue Bus Tour Guide Driver will meet you at the Albany Visitor Centre or alternatively at your accommodation (just let us know). You will be greeted heartily and with an enthusiasm to share a fabulous journey to some amazing coastline. You leave the town of Albany and drive around the edge of Princess Royal Harbour and into the pristine bush environment of the Torndirrup National Park. Along the peninsula your first stop is to take in the 360 degree views of the coastline from the summit of Stony Hill after a short walk to this peak significant in WW1 . From here it is possible to see the vast expanse of the Southern Ocean and the rugged coastlines that early explorers first encountered as they rounded the peninsula for the sheltered waters of King George Sound. Get closer to the edge! Your next stop is The Gap, where from the newly constructed platform you can feel the power of the wind and water from the masterfully crafted, protected walkway. See the pounding waves as they thrash the granite walls and surge into the spaces below. Exhilarating! Learn how The Gap formed in the living diorama of the Natural Bridge. Travel on along Frenchman Bay Rd to the Wind Farm where the view to the west along the coast to William Bay is possible. Complete your journey and exploration of the impressive coastline with some delectable afternoon tea, in the shelter of Ellen Cove at Middleton Beach.
Albany Self-Guided Audio Tour
Submerge yourself in the exciting city of Albany, where the first settlers in 1826 were convicts and soldiers. This colonial town has a lot to offer with the historic Old Convict Gaol. The Convict Gaol is original and foreboding and lets you know how hard it was in Albany during the 1850's. The infamous Mokare Statue of the Noongar Aboriginal man from the south-west corner of Australia who was pivotal in aiding European exploration of the area where you can see fantastic views and visit the relaxing ANZAC Peace Park which features the Pier of Remembrance, the Interpretive Walk and the Lone Pine Grove as well as being the venue for Albany’s ANZAC Day Service and Parade each year. On this informative audio tour you can also learn how it was an important port during the gold rush days and during World War I. You will also see the Old Post Office, St John's Anglican Church, the Patrick Taylor Cottage Museum, Foundation Park, The Brig Amity, Mouchemore's Cottage and the Albany Courthouse. Your tour. Your way.
Full Day Tasting Tour with Lunch in Denmark from Albany
Enjoy courtesy pick-up from your accommodation before the tour starts at 9:30am. Your driver/guide will take care of the driving as you relax on the approximately 45 minute ride to Denmark from Albany. Learn about the South Coast food and wine scene as you pass by beautiful landscape. Once in Denmark, taste hand-made, award winning cheese, fudge, toffee, chocolate, ice cream, cider and wines. At The Lake House, you'll enjoy an memorable lunch platter that may include cured meats, chicken, cheese, salads, fruit and condiments. Be sure to save room for a sweet treat before you venture to the award winning Limeburners Great Southern Distillery for a tasting. Finally, your driver/guide will return you to your accommodations in Albany around 6pm.
Bremer Canyon Orca Experience
Your driver will meet you at the Albany Visitor Centre where you will board their comfortable bus and enjoy the beautiful journey towards Bremer Bay, departing early at 5.30am. Your Busy Blue Bus Tour Guide driver will provide an informative and factual commentary on the pioneering history and riches of the Amazing South Coast as you journey 2 hours along the South Coast Highway.On arrival at the Bremer Bay Boat Harbour you will be greeted by your hosts keen for you to enjoy the Orca Experience. Once on board you will have a safety briefing before embarking on your adventure. You will find refreshment in the service of a delicious morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea along with our legendary VIP service. Watch and learn from these extraordinary creatures. Have your camera ready and be on the lookout for the distinctive black and white markings of the orca. Your day is absorbed in scanning the ocean and the delight in the curiosity of the orca and an education on the ocean. By late afternoon you are saturated with the experience and ready for the ride back to shore. A complimentary glass of wine or cold beer is oﬀered on the journey home. A free postcard and photo's of your experience are also available.Once again at the marina you will see your Busy Blue Bus Tour Guide driver ready to transport you safely and comfortably home as you reminisce on the orca experience. Let Busy Blue Bus do the driving for you to and from Albany to the Bremer Bay Boat Harbour while you sit back, relax and enjoy the Great Southern environment and sights. You will be returned to Albany early evening.
Half-Day Tour of Discovery Bay in Albany
Enjoy hotel pickup from your accommodations prior to the departure time. Your guide will bring to life Albany's role in Australia's whaling story as you curve around Princess Royal Harbor, King George Sound and the Southern Ocean in the distance.At Albany’s Historic Whaling Station at Discover Bay, the history of whaling along the southern coastline of Western Australia is presented in animation, image and relic as you are guided through this educational and historic site. Climb aboard the Cheynes IV and imagine you are on the prow of the whale chaser, wind whipping through your hair and salty spray in your face as you scan for the tell-tale spume. Complete your journey and exploration of the impressive coastline as you journey through Torndirrup National Park. As you head back towards Albany, see the magnificent splendor at the Gap and the Natural Bridge in Torndirrup National Park. You will be returned to your pick-up point in Albany.
Half-Day Albany History and Highlights Tour
Enjoy courtesy pick-up from your accommodation before your 3.5-hour guided tour begins at the Princess Royal Fortress historic precinct. At the National ANZAC Centre interactive displays will take you on an intimate journey of a participant of the war. Under the shade of trees planted to remember fallen soldiers, the Avenue of Honour leads to the Memorial of the Desert Mounted Corps. The dawn service is Padre White’s story. See the view that the departing ANZAC Troops had before they sailed onward to war; for some of them, the last vision of homeland. Curving around Mount Adelaide, Breaksea Island comes into view and stories of the construction of the lighthouse and its connection to the ANZAC narrative are revealed. At Middleton Beach we pause a moment to absorb the vista of the ocean and perhaps, if lucky, a glimpse of sheltering whales and calves. Journeying into the city centre, we stop along the way to visit Patrick Taylor Cottage and Albany's Convict Gaol and learn of the contribution it made to the social life and nourishment of the early community. Your driver will be happy to return you to your accommodation.