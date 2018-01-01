Bremer Canyon Orca Experience

Your driver will meet you at the Albany Visitor Centre where you will board their comfortable bus and enjoy the beautiful journey towards Bremer Bay, departing early at 5.30am. Your Busy Blue Bus Tour Guide driver will provide an informative and factual commentary on the pioneering history and riches of the Amazing South Coast as you journey 2 hours along the South Coast Highway.On arrival at the Bremer Bay Boat Harbour you will be greeted by your hosts keen for you to enjoy the Orca Experience. Once on board you will have a safety briefing before embarking on your adventure. You will find refreshment in the service of a delicious morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea along with our legendary VIP service. Watch and learn from these extraordinary creatures. Have your camera ready and be on the lookout for the distinctive black and white markings of the orca. Your day is absorbed in scanning the ocean and the delight in the curiosity of the orca and an education on the ocean. By late afternoon you are saturated with the experience and ready for the ride back to shore. A complimentary glass of wine or cold beer is oﬀered on the journey home. A free postcard and photo's of your experience are also available.Once again at the marina you will see your Busy Blue Bus Tour Guide driver ready to transport you safely and comfortably home as you reminisce on the orca experience. Let Busy Blue Bus do the driving for you to and from Albany to the Bremer Bay Boat Harbour while you sit back, relax and enjoy the Great Southern environment and sights. You will be returned to Albany early evening.