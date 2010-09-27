Welcome to Yarra Valley
The Yarra River starts its journey in the upper reaches of the Yarra Ranges National Park, passing through Warburton and close to Healesville before winding into Greater Melbourne and emptying into Port Phillip Bay near Williamstown.
Coldstream is considered the gateway to the Yarra Valley winery region, and most of the wineries are found within the triangle bound by Coldstream, Healesville and Yarra Glen. Further southeast, Warburton is the gateway to the Upper Yarra Valley region. There’s another knot of wineries around Wandin and Seville along the Warburton Hwy (B380).
Yarra Valley Wine and Winery Tour from Melbourne
After pickup from your selected meeting point in Melbourne, your day trip starts with the approximate 1-hour drive to the Yarra Valley. Throughout the day, you’ll be accompanied by your guide, a wine expert who will entertain and educate you about the varietals that grow in this renowned wine region.Stop at your first winery, Yering Farm, a rustic winery whose cellar door is housed in a converted hay shed situated on top of a hill. Admire the antique copper tools used by pioneer winemakers more than 100 years ago while you sample the wines. Continue your day trip to your second winery, Balgownie Estate, a small vineyard famed for its cabernet sauvignon and shiraz varieties. Spend your first 30 minutes here at the tasting table, and then head into the winery restaurant for lunch, which includes a glass of wine and tea or coffee. While you eat, enjoy great views of the vineyard. Next, head to Punt Road Winery where you’ll enjoy a tasting of the winery’s award-winning classic Australian wines before making your way to your last winery of the day, to the French champagne company Moet and Chandon's Australian production house. Take a private guided tour of the winery to see how sparkling wine is made, and then relax with a glass of bubbly while you marvel at the gorgeous vineyard views.Your day trip ends with the return drive to Melbourne, where you are dropped off at your original pickup point. Note: If lunch is not available at Balgownie Estate on the day of your tour, you’ll have lunch at a similar venue.
Yarra Valley Wineries with Steam Train Ride from Melbourne
Leave Melbourne in a comfortable air-conditioned coach and head 25 miles (40km) east to the Dandenong Ranges, where steep valleys, rushing waterfalls and a rainforest full of mountain ash trees cloak the 2,000 feet (610m) high mountains.When you arrive in the Dandenongs, stop in at Grants Reserve for a traditional Aussie billy tea with crackers, vegemite, and lamington cake. Enjoy your tea and the fresh mountain air, then step outside to feed colorful native birds, including the crimson rosella, pink-chested galah and sulphur-crested cockatoo. Birdsong can be heard throughout the region.After Grants Reserve, continue to Belgrave where you board the Puffing Billy Steam Train, a century-old steam train in mint condition. Relax and soak up the scenery as your train chugs along a mountain track through the heart of the rainforest between Belgrave and Menzies Creek. Travel through Sherbrooke Forest and over the old Trestle Bridge, getting great views of Port Phillip Bay as you approach Menzies Creek.Switch from the train to your coach to make the 1-hour journey to the Yarra Valley. Victoria’s premium wine growing region, the Yarra Valley is known for cool climate varietals, especially chardonnay and pinot noir. You can also expect to find sauvignon blanc, pinot gris, riesling, cabernet sauvgnon, shiraz, and merlot varieties as well. As you approach the Yarra Valley, see magnificent scenery including the Great Dividing Range. Your first stop takes in Rochford Winery, with the option to enjoy a delicious 2-course lunch accompanied by a glass of their premium wine. If you do not book the included lunch option, you can order à la carte at the winery or bring your own lunch. After your meal, continue to two other wineries where you savor the wines and learn about the vineyards and winemaking process. In the late afternoon, after visits to three vineyards for tastings, relax on the drive back to your Melbourne hotel.
Yarra Valley Balloon Flight at Sunrise
Just 50 minutes from the Melbourne CBD lies the lush hillsides of the Yarra Valley. A place of diverse and rich history stretching back to the first settlers, The Yarra Valley is home to 90 vineyards and 35 wineries, many of which hold a reputation for creating world-class wines. The Yarra Valley is also renowned as being one of Victoria's largest tourist destinations. Ballooning over the Yarra Valley is a magnificent way to see the lush landscapes and vineyards of the Valley. On your hot air balloon flight in the Yarra Valley, the breeze will usher you along the corridors of grape vines and over the Yarra River as you take in the breathtaking views of mountains that surround the valley. You'll have the option to pre-book a gourmet a la carte breakfast which includes a choice of fruit, yogurt, cereal, muesli and a hot breakfast of bacon, eggs, hash browns, sausages, tomatoes, mushrooms, toast, tea and coffee, orange juice and Chandon sparkling wine to celebrate your Yarra Valley balloon flight!
Yarra Valley Beer and Wine Tour from Melbourne
Start your Yarra Valley food tour with morning pickup at your Melbourne hotel. Get comfortable on the air-conditioned minicoach and sit back and relax as your scenic drive begins.Head east on a scenic 1-hour drive to reach the Yarra Valley, famous for its wine and other gourmet delights. Start the day with a coffee at your first stop Gateway Estate, a shop and tasting room located on a family farm. Try samples of their delicious local produce and gourmet products including strawberries, cheese, preserves, chutneys and strawberry liqueur.Next, head to Napoleone Brewery & Cider House where you will enjoy a generous sample of ciders and ales made onsite at this rustic micro-brewery in the heart of the Yarra Valley. Continue to Yarra Valley Chocolaterie and Ice Creamery and taste samples of delicious chocolate creations. Walk around the stylish candy-colored building and see how Belgian and French chocolatiers handcraft more than 150 varieties of chocolate. Another sweet touch: the sweeping views of the large property’s gardens, sculptures and orchards.Your next stop is Rochford Winery for an educational and fun introductory wine class with tasting of Rochford's award winning wines followed by a delicious light lunch in the restaurant overlooking the vines. After lunch, head to Dominique Portet, a family-run winery founded by a 10th generation winemaker where you will enjoy wine tastings and a game of pétanque (think bocce ball). Finish the day with a drive through the upper Yarra Valley to Killara Estate (Wednesday Friday or Sunday). Savor wine tastings accompanied by an antipasto platter as you gaze out over the vineyard. You might even spot kangaroos hopping through the vines.OrFinish the day at Hanrahan Vineyard (Monday or Saturday) where you can sit back and relax enjoyed your last tasting for the day paired with a delicious cheese platter.Your guide returns you to your Melbourne hotel in the evening to end your tour.
Yarra Valley Beer, Wine Tour from Melbourne in Convertible
Leaving Melbourne, put the Chevrolet's top down and feel the wind in your hair as you are driven through the city’s leafy eastern suburbs to the vineyard-striped hills of the Yarra Valley.You have four Yarra Valley tour option to choose from: a winery tour with wine tastings, a combined wine and beer tour with tastings, a brewery tour with tastings and lunch, or an all-inclusive winery tour including wine tastings, lunch and a cheese platter. Whichever tour you choose, you'll enjoy the unique experience of being chauffeur-driven through the Yarra Valley in a classic Chevrolet convertible. Winery Tour:The Yarra Valley winery tour focuses on small boutique wineries, with stops for wine tastings at a range of smaller vineyards including award-winning Punt Road Winery, also Coldstream Hills Winery (founded by legendary James Halliday); family-run wineries such as Medhurst Winery and Maddens Lane featuring dry-grown and hand-pruned grapes; the French Bordeaux-style Dominique Portet Winery; the famous Yarra Yering Winery one of the oldest and most successful; also the Yarra Valley St Huberts and Greenstone wineries. The winery tour also stops at Coombe Farm and the Italian-style DeBortoli Winery, with its fine cheese room for wine and cheese pairing. The number of wineries visited varies, as the wine tour follows a relaxed pace.Beer Tour:The brewery tour includes lunch at Hargreaves Hill Brewery’s with a tasting paddle. Your tour also visits four other well-known breweries, including Buckleys Brewery in Healesville, Hargreaves Hill Brewery in Yarra Glen, Coldstream Brewery also Napoleone Brewery and Ciderhouse in Coldstream. (beer tastings own expense)All-Inclusive Winery Tour:If you choose the all-inclusive winery tour, you'll follow the above itinerary, plus enjoy Mediterranean lunch with a complimentary bottle of wine at Dominique Portet Winery and a cheese platter at Evergreen Winery.Combined Wine and Beer Tour:If you can’t decide between wine and beer, choose the combined tour and visit three wineries and two breweries, includes lunch and wine tastings (beer tastings not included).
Yarra Valley Balloon Flight and Winery Tour
Your ultimate Yarra Valley experience commences with an early morning pick up your Melbourne hotel or from the Balgownie Estate in the Yarra Valley for a spectacular sunrise balloon flight. Take in the magnificent views of the Yarra Valley as your balloon floats above the corridors of grape vines and over the Yarra River. After your breathtaking hot-air balloon flight you'll enjoy a gourmet champagne breakfast. The meal begins with fruit, yogurt, cereal and muesli, followed by a hot breakfast of bacon, eggs, hash browns, sausages, tomatoes, mushrooms and toast, with tea and coffee, orange juice and Chandon champagne.Your full-day excursion tour continues with a Yarra Valley winery tour. Travel by air-conditioned luxury minivan to four premium wineries. Punt Road, Balgownie Estate, Yering Farm and Domaine Chandon. Learn about traditional wine-making techniques as you sample some of Australia's best wines. You'll also enjoy a superb lunch at Balgownie Estate restaurant with a complimentary glass of wine.The afternoon highlight of the Yarra Valley winery tour is a private tour of the award-winning Domaine Chandon winery, known for its fine sparkling wines and stunning scenery, where you'll also enjoy a glass of wine with gourmet food platters.