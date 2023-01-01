Bunurong Marine & Coastal Park

A stunning, cliff-hugging drive between Inverloch and Cape Paterson, this beautiful stretch of coast offers some fantastic views, secluded beaches and some of Australia’s best snorkelling and diving. Eagles Nest, Shack Bay, The Caves and Twin Reefs are great for snorkelling, while The Oaks is the locals’ favourite surf beach. In the early 1990s dinosaur remains dating back 120 million years were discovered at The Caves, where a dinosaur footprint can be seen at low tide.

The Bunurong Indigenous people are the traditional custodians of this land.