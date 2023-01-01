Regarded as a sacred site by its traditional owners, this island is connected to Phillip Island by a bridge near Newhaven. Excavated middens suggest that it was a place where the Boon Wurrung people came in summer to feast on shellfish and short-tailed shearwaters. European settlers subsequently planted Victoria’s first non-Indigenous crops here in 1860. These days the historic homestead and farm is a popular tourist attraction where activities including sheep shearing and cow milking are demonstrated.

The twisted and ancient Moonah trees (Melaleuca lanceolata) on the island have a Boonwurrung story associated with them, which can only be related by members of the clan. There was no Indigenous ranger on-site when we visited, but staff on the island were hoping that one would be employed in the near future to lead guided walks and explain the sacred significance of the Moonahs to visitors.

The on-site cafe serves lunch and snacks. Children love the wagon rides offered on weekends and during school holidays.